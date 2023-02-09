Partners Group appoints Clark for goods & products team

Clark will be based in the firm's Denver office.

Partners Group has hired Thomas Clark as managing director for its goods & products team, according to a spokesperson for the firm. He will be reporting to global vertical head Manas Tandon.

Clark will be based in the firm’s Denver office.

In this role, Clark will support the sourcing, evaluation, and execution of transformational investments across the Americas and globally. He will join the Goods & Products team that now consists of 50 professionals worldwide, reporting to global vertical head Manas Tandon.

Prior to joining Partners Group, Clark was a senior partner at Comvest Partners and previously held positions at Apax Partners, Bain Capital and Goldman Sachs.

Partners Group has $135 billion in assets under management, which includes $71 billion in private equity.

Founded in 1996, Partners Group is based in Switzerland.