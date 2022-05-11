Partners Group-backed Civica buys Momentum Healthware

Winnipeg-based healthcare technology provider Momentum Healthware has been acquired by Civica Group, a London, UK-based public sector software company. No financial terms were disclosed. Momentum will be rebranded as Civica Canada. Civica was in 2017 acquired by Partners Group from OMERS Private Equity.

PRESS RELEASE

Canadian healthcare technology provider Momentum Healthware has joined the Civica Group, as part of Civica’s strategy to increase its North America presence. The acquisition will see the UK-based public sector software leader significantly enhance its wider software offering across its North American and global markets.

Momentum Healthware’s suite of innovative software, which includes assessment management, digital health record provision and real-time location tracking, supports senior care communities, long-term care facilities and the home care sector. Momentum has built a strong reputation with key customers across national and regional health authorities.

Momentum Healthware, which will become Civica Canada, complements and enhances the Group’s growing software offering for health and care organisations, notably its electronic patient record software which is already used by customers across several Canadian provinces. With Momentum Healthware now part of the Civica Group, the company sees further growth opportunities for its software across North America.

“Today marks another exciting milestone in our journey as a global public software provider. Trusted by senior and long-term care providers across Canada, Momentum Healthware perfectly complements our growing software offering within health and care, Wayne Story, group CEO of Civica, said. “With Momentum Healthware part of the Civica Group as Civica Canada, we see exciting opportunities for our innovative software across North America not just in health and care, but across all the sectors we serve, from national, regional and local government to housing to education.”

“For over 25 years, our internationally recognised healthcare software has been helping people to live better, safer lives,” Rod Kamins, president of Momentum Healthcare, said. “As Civica Canada, we now begin an exciting new chapter, one in which we can offer our customers a far wider and more comprehensive range of world-class software to deal with the challenges they face today – and prepare for those of tomorrow. Our outstanding team at Momentum Healthware are passionate about what they do and the positive difference they help to make. As part of the global Civica Group, I’m truly excited about what the future holds.”