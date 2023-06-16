Partners Group-backed Wedgewood Pharmacy merges with vet platform Blue Rabbit

The combined business will be led by Wedgewood’s CEO Marcy Bliss

Wedgewood Pharmacy, which is backed by Partners Group, has merged with Portland, Maine-based Blue Rabbit, a provider of veterinary healthcare technology, pharmacy services, and care coordination solutions. No financial terms were disclosed.

Wedgewood Pharmacy is a veterinary compounding pharmacy.

The combined business will be led by Wedgewood’s CEO Marcy Bliss.

“Our merger with Blue Rabbit marks a significant milestone in Wedgewood’s growth,” said Bliss in a statement. “It strengthens our capacity to meet the ever-evolving needs of our customers while reinforcing our unwavering commitment to delivering high-quality, customized medications quickly, easily, and affordably. Additionally, the merger empowers us to provide enhanced services that better support veterinarians and elevate patient care, further underscoring our mission to improve the lives of animals and those who love them.”

Benjamin Shaw, the founder of Blue Rabbit, will join Wedgewood as president of the Blue Rabbit division and member of the board of directors.

Blue Rabbit was advised by Morgan Lewis, Reed Smith, and Goldman Sachs while Wedgewood was advised by Ropes & Gray.

Wedgewood has offices in New Jersey and Arizona.

Based in Switzerland, Partners Group was founded in 1996.