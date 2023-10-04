Partners Group to invest up to $1.05bn in Exus

Exus manages over 11GW of renewable energy assets

Partners Group is a global private markets firm based in Baar-Zug, Switzerland

The firm managed $142bn in assets

Partners Group has agreed to provide up to €1 billion ($1.05 billion) in growth capital to Exus, an international infrastructure asset management and development company. The firm will invest alongside Exus’ founders and management.

Exus provides third-party asset management and project development services for owners of utility-scale solar, wind, and battery storage projects in Europe and North America. It manages over 11GW of renewable energy assets and has developed 2.4GW of assets in both geographies.

Exus is “uniquely positioned to pursue a capital-efficient model for building assets using its existing business and network,” said Todd Bright, partner, co-head private infrastructure Americas, Partners Group. “We aim to scale the company’s origination capacity for new projects to over 1GW per annum and look forward to working with the management team.”

Partners Group will work with management on a value creation plan that will include executing on seed portfolio investment opportunities, targeted hires, and expanding its project pipeline via accretive acquisitions and partnerships, according to a release.

Partners Group is a global private markets firm that managed $142 billion in assets as of 30 June. It has regional headquarters in Baar-Zug, Switzerland.

Exus is based in Madrid, Spain, with its North American headquarters in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.