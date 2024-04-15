Partners Group to take minority stake in Trinity Investments

To view this content, you need to sign in.
You should only be asked to sign in once. Not the case? Click here
Register now to access this content and more for free.
Partners Group will initially make a $500 million investment in Trinity and also have the opportunity to commit further capital to Trinity’s North American, European, and special situations investment platforms.
You should only be asked to sign in once. Not the case? Click here
Register now to access this content and more for free.
Copyright PEI Media
Not for publication, email or dissemination