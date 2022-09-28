Pathfinder promotes Quinn to managing director and Wurtz to CFO

In his new role, Quinn will continue to oversee Pathfinder’s portfolio of 36 apartment properties comprising about 3,000 units

Pathfinder Partners, a San Diego-based private equity firm specializing in multifamily real estate investments, has promoted Matt Quinn to managing director and Jeff Wurtz to chief financial officer.

Quinn joined Pathfinder in 2009 and has been leading the company’s asset management department for the past decade. In his new role, Quinn will continue to oversee Pathfinder’s portfolio of 36 apartment properties comprising about 3,000 units, while spearheading a series of initiatives designed to boost revenues, reduce costs and improve the resident experience at the properties.

“During Matt’s 13 years with Pathfinder, he has proven to be an outstanding leader, done an excellent job managing our multifamily operations, and added value for our investors,” said Mitch Siegler, senior managing director and co-founder of Pathfinder Partners, in a statement. “We are excited to see Matt excel in this new role and watch his continued growth at our company.”

Wurtz joined Pathfinder in 2012 and was most recently vice president of finance. In his new role as CFO, Wurtz will also assume primary responsibility for all of Pathfinder’s accounting, finance and tax operations.

Pathfinder Partners was founded by Lorne Polger and Mitch Siegler in 2006 to make real estate investments. Pathfinder has acquired or sold more than $1 billion of properties since inception and currently has over $800,000,000 in multifamily real estate assets under management in six cities in the western U.S.