Patient Square appoints Marotta as EIR

John Marotta has joined Patient Square Capital as an executive in residence.

Recently, Marotta was president and CEO of PHC Holdings Corporation (formerly Panasonic Healthcare). Prior to that, he was president and CEO of Epredia. Marotta is also a senior vice president of Envista Holdings Corporation, a spin-out from Danaher, and senior vice president of the dental platform at Danaher Corporation.

“A core tenet of our investing approach is to partner with world-class management talent, and in that spirit, we believe working with John will ultimately generate immense value,” said Jim Momtazee, managing partner of Patient Square, in a statement. “We have identified the life science tools and diagnostic sector as an area primed for innovation and operational efficiency and believe John can play an instrumental role in helping unlock that potential.”

Patient Square Capital invests in healthcare. The firm has more than $5.9 billion in assets under management as of January 31, 2023.