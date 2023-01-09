Patient Square appoints Samie as partner

He has also served as a senior advisor to Patient Square

Patient Square Capital has named Kaveh Samie as a partner. He will also serve as chairman ad CEO of MENA and head of international fund partnerships.

Prior to joining Patient Square, Samie was executive chairman and head of MENA for Neuberger Berman. He has also served as a senior advisor to Patient Square. Before Neuberger Berman, Samie was the CEO and head of MENA and new markets for KKR.

“I have known Kaveh for over a dozen years and worked directly with him for over ten. Kaveh is an unmatched expert in the Middle East region. His knowledge, insights and relationships will be instrumental in allowing us to continue to raise capital to invest in companies improving patient lives,” said Jim Momtazee, a managing partner of Patient Square in a statement.

Based in Menlo Park, California, Patient Square Capital invests in healthcare.