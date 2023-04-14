Patient Square Capital promotes Sabet-Peyman to partner

He first joined Patient Square Capital in 2001

He first joined Patient Square Capital in 2001. Prior to joining Patient Square, Sabet-Peyman worked at KKR’s Americas health care team for over ten years where he focused on private equity and growth equity investing. He began his career at McKinsey and Company.

“Justin and I have worked together for over a dozen years, and I have seen firsthand his growth as an investor, board member and leader,” said Jim Momtazee, a managing partner of Patient Square, in a statement. “We are thrilled to welcome him into the partnership at Patient Square.”

Patient Square invests in the healthcare sector. The firm has more than $5.9 billion in assets under management as of January 31, 2023.