Patricof Co’s IMG Academy game plan; L2 Capital in basketball floor deal; New EQT healthcare strategy

Morning Hubsters, Craig McGlashan here with the Tuesday Wire.

It looks like the busiest day of the year so far with plenty of deal announcements hitting our inboxes.

Before we dive into those, Rafael Canton honors last night’s college football National Championship game and next month’s Super Bowl LVIII by taking a deep dive into Patricof Co’s investment in IMG Academy, from where many current professional football players graduated, as he speaks to founder and CEO Mark Patricof.

Sticking with sports, one of the hottest sectors in private equity over the last 12 months, we take a look at L2 Capital acquiring a maker of hardwood basketball floors.

We then have EQT launching a new healthcare strategy with the acquisition of a Swedish biotech company – one that it hopes to grow in the US.

Renewable energy is next, as Energy Capital Partners acquires Triple Oak Power from EnCap Investments, Yorktown Partners and Mercuria Energy.

There were plenty of other deals – you can see the full list in the Deals section below.

Wrapping up, Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe named Mark Almeida, who was the founding president of Moody’s Analytics, as an operating partner in its technology group.

Game time

Nestled nicely between yesterday’s college football National Championship game and Super Bowl LVIII on February 11, PE Hub’s Rafael Canton spoke to Patricof Co (P/Co) founder and CEO Mark Patricof about his firm’s investment in IMG Academy, from where dozens of current NFL players graduated.

Back in April, BPEA EQT and boarding school owner Nord Anglia Education acquired Bradenton, Florida-based IMG from Endeavor for $1.25 billion.

P/Co also participated, taking a minority stake in IMG, the firm revealed in November.

Patricof Co, also known as P/Co, describes itself as “a differentiated investment and advisory platform that partners with world-class professional athletes to source attractive direct investments and drive superior returns.”

Through P/Co, 50-plus athlete investors participated in the IMG deal, including NFL quarterbacks Dak Prescott and Joe Burrow, pro golfer Michelle Wie West and NBA head coach Steve Kerr.

“It was a feel-good deal where we knew that we were investing in a company where we would generate a nice private equity return but also investing in the future of ultimately thousands of kids, using sports as an on-ramp to better lives,” Patricof told Rafael. “And I really believe that’s the story of IMG Academy. We’ll find some interesting ways to be involved with the camp business that they have.”

You can read more about IMG and P/Co in Rafael’s full story.

Surfacing

We’ve also got another sports-related deal to report this morning.

L2 Capital has acquired Robbins Sports Surfaces, a Cincinnati-based maker of hardwood basketball floors.

Robbins’ customers include elementary, middle, and high schools as well as colleges and NCAA and NBA teams.

New strategy

Switching back to IMG co-owner BPEA EQT for a second, I wanted to highlight a bit of coverage over on PE Hub Europe.

The firm was of course created through a merger between EQT and Baring Private Equity Asia in late 2022 that would allow EQT to grow its footprint in Asia, CEO Christian Sinding told PE Hub Europe at the time.

Now EQT has launched another new strategy and has already signed its first deal. The acquisition of Swedish biotech company Mabtech was the “perfect fit” for the new Healthcare Growth Strategy, partner Isabel de Paoli told PE Hub Europe.

EQT is acquiring Mabtech from IK Partners’ Small Cap II Fund, which purchased it in December 2019.

EQT’s new strategy focuses on helping “high-growth, innovative companies” scale across the different subsectors of the healthcare markets by using EQT’s experience in healthcare investing, said de Paoli, which tops more than €23 billion over three decades.

EQT hopes to bring Mabtech’s tools to new markets, scaling its commercial operations and growing geographically. That includes the US, where Mabtech has an office in Cincinnati.

Check out the full story for more.

Powering on

Energy Capital Partners has acquired Triple Oak Power, a Portland, Oregon-based developer of renewable energy projects. The sellers were EnCap Investments, Yorktown Partners and Mercuria Energy.

Triple Oak manages a pipeline of more than 8.0GW of renewable development projects.

PE Hub’s Michael Schoeck covered the sale process closely throughout the fall and early winter, as sources said the buyer would likely be a PE firm.

Tech charge

It’s one of those times of year when there’s plenty of people moves to report and we’ve got a biggie for you today.

Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe has named Mark Almeida as an operating partner in its technology group.

Almeida was the founding president of Moody’s Analytics, a unit of Moody’s Corporation.

And the rest…

There were plenty more deals that I couldn’t fit in to the write-up today, so make sure to check those out in the Deals section below.

That’s a wrap for me though. Chris Witkowsky will be writing to you tomorrow.

Cheers,

Craig