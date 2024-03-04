PCS Retirement inks majority investment from Lee Equity Partners

As part of the transaction, LLR Partners will exit its investment in PCS.

Lee Equity Partners has made a majority investment in PCS Retirement, a Philadelphia-based provider of retirement plans. No financial terms were disclosed.

As part of the transaction, LLR Partners will exit its investment in PCS.

Also, Scott David will join as CEO of PCS Retirement. PCS Retirement founder and CEO Mark Klein will be stepping away from day-to-day operations of PCS Retirement and remain a member of the baord of directors.

“PCS Retirement is a leading retirement platform with a unique go-to-market strategy and track record of innovation,” said Danny Rodriguez, a partner at Lee Equity in a statement. “There’s great potential for the company still ahead, and we are excited to partner with Scott and the company’s leadership to capitalize on the many opportunities to grow the business.”

PCS Retirement employees will maintain a “meaningful” ownership interest.

Raymond James served as financial advisor to PCS Retirement on this transaction while Waller Helms Advisors served as financial advisor to Lee Equity. Ropes & Gray acted as legal counsel to Lee Equity.

PCS Retirement was founded in 2001.

Based in New York, Lee Equity Partners invests in the middle market.

LLR Partners targets technology and healthcare businesses.