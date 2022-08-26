PE-backed 48forty acquires pallet management firm CALco

CALco has been a portfolio company of Strength Capital since 2019.

48forty, which is backed by Audax Private Equity and Summit Partners, has acquired mid-western pallet management firm CALco Pallets. No financial terms were disclosed.

CALco was founded in 2007 by brothers Matt and Greg Calhoun, the company’s first two employees. CALco has grown steadily over the last 15 years and employs nearly 300 people across the Midwest today.

Mike Hachtman, the CEO of 48forty, said in a statement, “This acquisition further expands our footprint in the Midwest and creates significant operational opportunities for 48forty. Greg and Matt have run CALco with integrity and transparency, leading a great team of employees who will contribute greatly to 48forty’s success.”

48forty Solutions has a network of over 239 facilities, including 62 company-owned and operated pallet recycling plants, 160 onsite locations, 11 reverse logistics centers, five sorting centers, and more than 850 service providers.