PE-backed 95 Percent Group buys literacy instruction provider Tools 4 Reading

Based in Lincolnshire, Illinois, 95 Percent Group is an education company.

Polsinelli served as legal counsel to Leeds Equity Partners while Hartzog Conger Cason provided legal counsel to Tools 4 Reading

95 Percent Group was founded in 2005 and Tools 4 Reading was founded in 2010

Based in New York, Leeds Equity invests in the knowledge industries

95 Percent Group, a portfolio company of Leeds Equity Partners, has acquired Oklahoma City-based Tools 4 Reading, a provider of literacy instruction. No financial terms were disclosed.

Based in Lincolnshire, Illinois, 95 Percent Group is an education company whose mission is to help educators identify and address the needs of all readers.

On the deal, Scott VanHoy, a partner of Leeds Equity Partners, said in a statement, “We are excited about the acquisition of Tools 4 Reading given its track record of increasing student literacy levels. The acquisition furthers the Company’s mission to find opportunities to partner with the country’s leading literacy education companies like Tools 4 Reading and experts like Mary Dahlgren.”

Polsinelli served as legal counsel to Leeds Equity Partners while Hartzog Conger Cason served as legal counsel to Tools 4 Reading.

95 Percent Group was founded in 2005 and Tools 4 Reading was founded in 2010.

Based in New York, Leeds Equity invests in the knowledge industries.