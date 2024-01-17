PE-backed Alcami acquires Pacific Pharmaceutical Services

PPS founder Scott Chadwick will continue with the company as general manager and site head

PPS was founded in 2010

Based in London, GHO Capital invests in healthcare

Alcami, which is backed by GHO Capital, The Vistria Group, and Ampersand Capital Partners, has acquired Pacific Pharmaceutical Services, Inc, a Reno, Nevada-based warehousing provider for pharmaceutical and biotech companies. No financial terms were disclosed.

Alcami is a contract development and manufacturing organization.

“The Pacific Pharmaceutical Services acquisition is part of our highly intentional strategy to supercharge the capabilities of our pharma storage and services business with locations that best serve biotech and pharma clients across the country,” said Bill Humphries, CEO of Alcami. in a statement “With its strategic West Coast location, we can better address bicoastal market needs, improve material safe-guarding from natural disasters with multi-location facilities and support multi-center clinical trials.”

Based in Chicago, Vistria targets healthcare, education and financial services sectors.

Based in Wellesley, Massachusetts, Ampersand backs lower middle market healthcare companies.