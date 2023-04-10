PE-backed Alcami appoints Cao as marketing VP

Before joining Alcami, she was senior vice president of marketing at AeroSafe Global

Prior to that, she spent almost a decade at Catalent Pharma Solutions where she held senior leadership roles in marketing, strategy, and business development

North Carolina-based Alcami, a contract development and manufacturing organization, has named Jessica Cao to vice president of marketing.

Alcami’s backers include GHO Capital, The Vistria Group and Ampersand Capital Partners.

Before joining Alcami, she was senior vice president of marketing at AeroSafe Global. Prior to that, she spent almost a decade at Catalent Pharma Solutions,where she held senior leadership roles in marketing, strategy, and business development.

“Jessica brings a wealth of industry experience and a track record of building and leading high-performing marketing teams,” commented Timothy Compton, chief business officer at Alcami Corporation, in a statement. “We are thrilled to have Jessica join our team to drive our marketing initiatives as we continue to expand the depth of our senior team.”

Alcami serves pharmaceutical and biotech companies of all sizes for small molecules and biologics.