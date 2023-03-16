PE-backed Alcami promotes Morgan to CFO

This appointment follows Alcami CFO Eric Evans’ announcement of his intention to retire in 2023

North Carolina-based Alcami, a contract development and manufacturing organization, has promoted Ken Morgan to chief financial officer.

This appointment follows Alcami CFO Eric Evans’ announcement of his intention to retire in 2023.

Morgan joined AAIPharma (now Alcami) in 1997 and has served in numerous financial leadership roles throughout his long-standing tenure with the company. Before rejoining Alcami, he was the vice president and controller of TriPharm Services, a parenteral contract manufacturing organization acquired by Alcami. Ken has a BS in Accountancy from the University of North Carolina at Wilmington.

“Eric’s track record as CFO of multiple high-growth organizations is truly impressive, and we thank him for his leadership and contribution at Alcami,” said Patrick Walsh, chairman and CEO at Alcami in a statement. “We also congratulate Ken on his promotion, knowing his leadership skills and 24 years of tenure at Alcami will serve him well in his new role.”

Alcami’s backers include GHO Capital, The Vistria Group and Ampersand Capital Partners.