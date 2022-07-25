PE-backed Allcat Claims Service appoints Lopez as COO

Lopez joins Allcat Claims following 18 years of service to USAA where he most recently served as their interim chief claims officer

Headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, Allcat is a tech-enabled provider of outsourced end-to-end claim solutions for insurance carriers

Allcat was formed in 2020

Allcat Claims Service, a portfolio company of Trive Capital and Valedor Partners, has named Ramon Lopez as chief operating officer. His appointment became effective July 18, 2022.

Lopez joins Allcat Claims following 18 years of service to USAA where he most recently served as their interim chief claims officer. Prior to this appointment, he was the head of auto claims, leading a team of 4,500 employees who were externally recognized for demonstrating superior service and producing best in class digital claims experiences.

Lopez holds an MBA from the University of Texas at San Antonio and a BA degree from Texas State University.

Allcat Claims Service was formed in 2000.

