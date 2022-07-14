PE-backed Allcat Claims Service promotes Carr to CEO

Carr has been president of Allcat since 2012 and his promotion coincides with Bart Hutton transitioning to chairman of the company

Allcat Claims Service, which is backed by Trive Capital and Valedo, has promoted Sid Carr to CEO. His appointment is effective immediately. Carr has been president of Allcat since 2012 and his promotion coincides with Bart Hutton transitioning to chairman of the company.

In his role as CEO, Carr will lead Allcat’s management team in all strategic and operational growth areas.

Prior to his roles at Allcat, Carr was vice-president at North Highland and a principal at A.T. Kearney. He holds a bachelor’s degree from Texas A&M University and an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.

“Sid has been an important part of Allcat’s growth and leadership since 2012 and I can’t think of another person more suited to take over as CEO,” said Hutton in a statement. “Sid knows our company inside and out, is passionate about the claims adjusting business, and is the strategic leader needed for the next step in our evolution.”

Allcat Claims Service is a solutions provider for insurance claims. It was formed in 2000.

Based in Dallas, Trive Capital invests in middle-market companies.

Based in Houston, Valedor has invested approximately $100 million on a deal-by-deal basis across venture and private equity opportunities. It was founded in 2020.