PE-backed ANR acquires fragrance and deodorant manufacturer Contract Filling Inc

Arizona Natural Resources, which is backed by CORE Industrial Partners, has acquired Contract Filling Inc, a maker of high-end fragrances, deodorants and cosmetic products. No financial terms were disclosed.

CFI was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cedar Grove, New Jersey.

CFI represents the fourth addition to CORE’s ANR platform. Together, CFI and ANR have more than 800,000 square feet of production space and 70 filling lines across four manufacturing facilities in Arizona, California, Nebraska, and New Jersey. The combination will expand ANR’s product portfolio in the high-end fragrance category and enable the platform to serve a broader range of personal care and beauty applications across a wide spectrum of unit sizes.

On the deal, Frank Papa, a senior partner of CORE, said in a statement, “The acquisition of CFI further advances CORE’s vision to build a leading beauty and personal care contract manufacturing franchise serving both established and emerging brands. In addition, CFI is highly complementary to the ANR platform, extending our geographic reach with a presence on the East Coast and expanding our product portfolio by adding fragrances and deodorants. We are pleased to add CFI to ANR and will continue to pursue complementary acquisitions as we build out our nationwide platform.”

Norton Rose Fulbright provided legal representation to CORE and ANR in the transaction.