PE-backed ATSG recruits Alfano as COO

Alfano joins ATSG from Avaya where he held the position of senior vice president of global services

He has previously held executive operational leadership positions for technology companies, including SAP and NTT

RunTide Capital invests in building tech-enabled growth companies

ATSG, which is backed by RunTide Capital, has named Anthony Alfano as chief operating officer.

ATSG is a tech-enabled managed services and solutions company.

Alfano is responsible for ATSG’s global service delivery operations, cross-functional optimization, platform development, and corporate innovation leading comprehensive functions to drive customer quality of service, automation, and customer success.

Alfano joins ATSG from Avaya where he held the position of senior vice president of global services and has previously held executive operational leadership positions for leading technology companies, including SAP and NTT.

“As ATSG continues our exciting evolution as a global, managed services and automation provider with accelerated expansion, now is the perfect time for Tony to join our team,” said Anthony J. D’Ambrosi, CEO of ATSG, said in a statement. “I am confident that Tony’s client-centric technology and operations expertise, combined with his proven track record of business outcomes and results, will add tremendous value to our global business operations and overall client experiences.”

RunTide Capital invests in building tech-enabled growth companies.