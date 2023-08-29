PE-backed Avalon buys legal tech firm Tower Legal Solutions

Avalon is a provider of technology-based services like digital forensics, cybersecurity, eDiscovery, and business-critical document services.

Avalon, which is backed by Surge Private Equity, has acquired New York City-based Tower Legal Solutions, a managed review and legal staffing provider. No financial terms were disclosed.

Avalon is a provider of technology-based services like digital forensics, cybersecurity, eDiscovery, and business-critical document services.

The transaction closed with debt financing provided by Woodforest National Bank and NorthCoast Mezzanine. Advisors included Kenyon Group as financial advisor to Tower, BakerHostetler as lead counsel, and Moss Adams as diligence provider.

“The success of our business relies on maintaining relationships with the best talent we can find, and by coming together with Avalon, we recognize the power of joining forces with a company that shares our standard for high-quality work and results,” said Leslie Firtell, founder and CEO of Tower Legal Solutions in a statement.

Avalon was founded in 2000.

Based in Dallas, Surge PE targets the online business, business service, healthcare, and specialty manufacturing sectors. The private equity firm was founded in 2017.