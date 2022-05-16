PE-backed Avant acquires PlanetOne

Avant, which is backed by Pamlico Capital, has acquired PlanetOne, a Scottsdale, Arizona-based provider of tech sourcing solutions. No financial terms were disclosed.

PRESS RELEASE

CHICAGO & SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–With a shared vision for excellence on every level, IT and telecom industry leaders AVANT and PlanetOne are coming together as one company under the AVANT brand. More details are disclosed in this video.

AVANT Co-Founder and CEO Ian Kieninger says, “The acquisition of PlanetOne is an instant multiplier for the people, partners and providers working with and for AVANT and PlanetOne.”

“The synergies gained from merging the sales excellence and technical talent of AVANT with the back-office, operational efficiencies and partner enablement energy of PlanetOne were undeniable – it was the right deal at the right time and for the right reasons,” says Ted Schuman, Founder and former CEO of PlanetOne, and AVANT’s new Customer eXperience Officer (CXO).

As CXO, Schuman is focused on enhancing the AVANT experience for the Trusted Advisor community, provider community and internal AVANT team. He is also tasked with finding new and better ways to achieve mutual success at scale by making it easier for channel partners to engage and do business with AVANT and AVANT’s ecosystem of providers.

The acquisition was announced by Kieninger and Schuman this morning from the PlanetOne offices. Schuman toasted the partnership, “This is history in the making! Cheers to combining the industry’s best into a single business-building powerhouse for our partners and providers—let’s go!”

“Our two companies have always shared a mutual respect and healthy obsession for excellence and the employee and partner experience,” notes Kieninger. “Putting our work hard, play hard teams together under the AVANT brand and further innovating around our intelligent tech platforms—Pathfinder and SENTIENT—will bring unmatched business value to our Trusted Advisors and clearly set AVANT and our partners apart in the market. Our team has always been incredible and now we are unstoppable.”