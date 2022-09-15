PE-backed Belcan acquires RTM Consulting

This acquisition marks the 18th acquisition by Belcan under its ownership by AE Industrial Partners

Belcan, which is backed by AE Industrial Partners, has acquired Cincinnati-based RTM Consulting, a provider of digital resource management, business optimization, digital transformation, professional education, and other consulting offerings to service businesses. No financial terms were disclosed.

RTMC’s clients include Fortune 500 companies, technology firms, enterprise/IT organizations, marketing agencies, medical device manufacturers, industrial equipment suppliers, and accounting and advisory firms.

“The compelling need to efficiently allocate resources continues to create demand for improved project management tools and technology. In addition, the scarcity of STEM resources heightens the need for next-generation resource development and deployment systems,” said Lance Kwasniewski, CEO of Belcan, in a statement. “RTMC’s specialized expertise will help Belcan develop world-class technology for our internal delivery teams – ultimately helping our customers. We look forward to working with RTMC’s experienced and knowledgeable team to change the future of resource management.”

Belcan is a supplier of design, software, manufacturing, supply chain, information technology, and digital engineering solutions to the aerospace, defense, space, government services, automotive, and industrial markets.

AE Industrial Partners is a private equity firm specializing in aerospace, defense & government services, space, power & utility services, and specialty industrial markets.