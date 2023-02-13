PE-backed Boecore acquires software firm Orbit Logic

Boecore is provider of technology solutions to customers within the space, missile defense, hypersonics, and strategic deterrent mission areas.

Boecore, which is backed by Enlightenment Capital, has acquired Orbit Logic, a provider of commercial off-the-shelf software products and solutions for mission planning, scheduling, and space situational awareness. No financial terms were disclosed.

Headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado, Boecore is provider of technology solutions to customers within the space, missile defense, hypersonics, and strategic deterrent mission areas.

Orbit Logic was founded in 2000.

“Orbit Logic has developed a powerful suite of software tools that enable mission success in the space sector,” said Thomas Young, a principal at Enlightenment Capital, in a statement. “With the addition of this product suite and the talented team of software developers and engineers at Orbit Logic, Boecore is well positioned to continue providing its customers with the critical solutions they need to advance and maintain space superiority.”

G Squared acted as financial advisor to Orbit Logic.

Based in the Washington, D.C. area, Enlightenment Capital backs middle-market companies in the aerospace, defense, government & technology sectors.