PE-backed Braya picks up $75m loan from HPS and closes deal with Macquarie Energy Canada

These two deals will support the conversion of Braya's refinery operations and provide working capital.

Braya’s backers include Energy Capital, Cresta Fund Management and North Atlantic Refining Corp, which is managed by Silverpeak

Cresta acquired a majority stake in Braya in 2021

HPS Investment Partners has approximately $106 billion of assets under management as of October 2023

Braya Renewable Fuels, a Newfoundland and Labrador-based producer of low-carbon intensity renewable fuels, has closed two deals to support the conversion of its refinery operations and provide working capital.

Braya closed a supply and offtake agreement executed with Macquarie Energy Canada, an affiliate of Macquarie Group’s commodities and global markets group, to provide inventory monetization for renewable feedstocks and products. The company also closed a $75 million senior secured term loan with HPS Investment Partners.

“These transactions represent a major milestone toward completing our renewable diesel conversion project and entering into the commercial phase,” said Todd O’Malley, CEO of Braya in a statement. “We are proud of the efforts of our team who remain committed to the promise of the Braya project.”

Braya expects to complete the conversion of its previously announced Come-by-Chance renewable diesel facility in December and will immediately begin startup procedures for the commercial sale of renewable diesel.

Earlier this year, Braya secured a $300 million preferred equity investment from Energy Capital Partners. The company is also backed by Cresta Fund Management and North Atlantic Refining Corp, which is managed by Silverpeak. Cresta acquired a majority stake in the business in 2021.

Founded in 1969, Macquarie employs over 21,000 people in 34 markets.

HPS Investment Partners has approximately $106 billion of assets under management as of October 2023.