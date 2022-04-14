PE-backed Brimar Industries buys Crowd Control Warehouse

Brimar Industries, which is backed by Blue Point Capital Partners, has acquired Crowd Control Warehouse, a Chicago-based provider of crowd-control traffic and safety products. No financial terms were disclosed.

CLEVELAND, O.H. / April 12, 2022 / Blue Point Capital Partners and its BPCP IV portfolio company Brimar Industries have acquired Crowd Control Warehouse (CCW), a Chicago-based designer and distributor of crowd-control, traffic and safety products.

CCW offers a wide array of high-quality safety products through a proprietary e-commerce website, CrowdControlWarehouse.com. With an emphasis on delivering a seamless shopping experience and excellent customer support, the Company specializes in safety products such as barricades, stanchions, belt barriers, signage and traffic control devices. CCW’s customers operate in a variety of end markets, including the government, event, construction, retail, distribution and education sectors.

“Blue Point and Brimar’s combined value-add capabilities made our choice extremely simple,” said Brook Park Holdings Managing Partner Mark Palchak, an existing investor in CCW partnering alongside Blue Point and Brimar. “We look forward to building on our strategic growth initiatives and expanding CCW’s e-commerce platform with the additional support, resources and expertise of the Blue Point and Brimar teams.”

Brimar, a manufacturer and distributor of safety signage products and accessories, also reaches customers primarily through well-established e-commerce channels, including SafetySign.com and PipeMarker.com. The alignment of the companies’ digital-forward business models and shared end-markets make CCW a perfect fit for the Brimar safety products platform.

“We are thrilled to welcome the CCW team and customers into the Brimar family,” said Brimar COO Michael Schoenfeld. “The strengths of both organizations combined will be an incredible value-add to our collective customers, and we look forward to working together to achieve our shared growth objectives.”

“CCW has established itself in the crowd control and safety barrier sector. This investment serves as an excellent first step in the M&A expansion strategy we have planned for Brimar as a leading safety products platform,” said Blue Point Principal Rick Soukup. “In addition to M&A, the Blue Point team looks forward to leveraging our Data & Digital and Asia Supply Chain teams to help expand the business.”

Crowd Control Warehouse (www.crowdcontrolwarehouse.com) a crowd control and safety barrier supplier in North America, with thousands of products to ensure safe crowd and traffic management in nearly every industry. With customers in the event planning, construction, retail and distribution industries, Crowd Control Warehouse has been keeping both customers and employees safe with our equipment for more than 15 years.

Brimar Industries (www.brimar.com) is a manufacturer and distributor of safety signs, labels, pipe markers, equipment identification products, parking and traffic signs and related accessories. The Company specializes in high-quality industrial safety and visual communication, with a commitment to offering the largest selection of stock and custom products that comply with stringent legal and regulatory requirements. Brimar sells primarily through its network of industry-leading e-commerce sites, including SafetySign.com and PipeMarker.com, which provide customers with a seamless and convenient way to meet their safety and visual communication needs. The Company was founded in 1988 and continues to be a market leader in both product innovation and technology.

Blue Point Capital Partners (www.bluepointcapital.com) is a private equity firm managing over $1.5 billion in committed capital. With offices in Cleveland, Charlotte, Seattle and Shanghai, Blue Point’s geographical footprint allows it to establish relationships with local and regional entrepreneurs and advisors while providing the perspectives and resources of a global organization. Blue Point has over a two-decade history of partnering with lower middle-market businesses to build processes and capabilities to achieve dramatic growth. The firm focuses on opportunities where it can leverage its collective experience, extensive network of operating resources and unique toolkit, which includes supply chain/Asian capabilities, data and digital strategies, human capital strategy and focused add-on acquisition efforts. Blue Point typically invests in businesses that generate between $30 million and $300 million in revenue.