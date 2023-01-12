PE-backed Care2U backs home care provider Sena Health

Care2U is a New York-based digital healthcare company that provides home care.

Regal Healthcare Capital Partners targets healthcare entrepreneurs in fragmented sectors of healthcare

Care2U, which is backed by Regal Healthcare Capital, has made an investment in Sena Health, a home care provider. No financial terms were disclosed.

“We are thrilled that Care2U will invest in and partner with the team at Sena Health,” said Dr. David Kim, co-founder and general partner of Regal Healthcare Capital Partners, in a statement. “Sena has a demonstrated ability to innovate at-home care diverse models and to partner with leading institutions around the country.”

