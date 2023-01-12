PE-backed Care2U backs home care provider Sena Health

- Sena Health was founded in 2020
- Regal Healthcare Capital Partners targets healthcare entrepreneurs in fragmented sectors of healthcare
Care2U, which is backed by Regal Healthcare Capital, has made an investment in Sena Health, a home care provider. No financial terms were disclosed.
Sena Health was founded in 2020.
Care2U is a New York-based digital healthcare company that provides home care.
“We are thrilled that Care2U will invest in and partner with the team at Sena Health,” said Dr. David Kim, co-founder and general partner of Regal Healthcare Capital Partners, in a statement. “Sena has a demonstrated ability to innovate at-home care diverse models and to partner with leading institutions around the country.”
Based in New York, Regal Healthcare Capital Partners targets healthcare entrepreneurs in fragmented sectors of healthcare.