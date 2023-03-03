PE-backed Chartbeat acquires Lineup Systems and Tubular Labs

Lincoln International served as financial advisor to Chartbeat and Cuadrilla and Massumi + Consoli LLP served as legal advisor

Pagemill Partners served as financial advisor to Lineup while AGC Partners served as financial advisor to Tubular

Based in Santa Barbara, California, Cuadrilla Capital invests in enterprise software

Chartbeat, which is backed by Cuadrilla Capital, has acquired Lineup Systems, a London-based advertising & subscription revenue management software platform, and Silicon Valley-based Tubular Labs, a social video measurement & intelligence software platform. No financial terms were disclosed.

Chartbeat is a New York City-based content analytics software platform.

“This is an exciting milestone for Chartbeat as the acquisitions of Lineup and Tubular further broaden the company’s capabilities and addressable markets and support its strategic goal of defining the media operations software market,” said Eric Hinkle, operating partner at Cuadrilla, in a statement. “The additions of Lineup and Tubular extend Chartbeat’s ability to provide best-in-class software solutions and deliver even greater value to digital publishers. We look forward to supporting John and the Chartbeat management team as they drive innovation in the industry and accelerate organic growth.”

Lincoln International served as financial advisor and Massumi + Consoli LLP served as legal advisor to Chartbeat and Cuadrilla. Pagemill Partners, the technology M&A advisory practice of Kroll, served as financial advisor and DLA Piper served as legal advisor to Lineup. AGC Partners served as financial advisor and Fenwick served as legal advisor to Tubular.

Based in Santa Barbara, California, Cuadrilla Capital invests in enterprise software.