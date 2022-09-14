PE-backed CMG acquires HVAC and plumbing services provider AC Corp

AC Corp. is the 11th new partner company to join the Crete platform since the start of 2022

Crete Mechanical Group, a portfolio company of Ridgemont Equity Partners, has acquired Greensboro, North Carolina-based AC Corp, a provider of HVAC, electrical, plumbing, metal fabrication, rendering systems, service and system controls solutions. No financial terms were disclosed.

CMG is a provider of HVAC, electrical, plumbing and building automation services to commercial, industrial, multi-family, government, healthcare, education and other end markets.

“AC Corp. and Crete share the same mission of building strong, lasting relationships with our customers through reliable service of the highest quality,” said Mike Garibay, president of AC Corp, in a statement. “We are proud of the legacy we’ve built at AC Corp. over the Company’s nearly 90-year history and are excited about the bright future that a partnership with Crete offers to our employees as well as our customers. We believe there is an opportunity to accelerate our growth and increase the scope of services provided to our customers by leveraging Crete’s corporate support and collaborating with other Crete partners in the region.”

AC Corp. is the 11th new partner company to join the Crete platform since the start of 2022.

Ridgemont Equity Partners invests in the middle market. Since 1993, the principals of Ridgemont have invested over $6 billion.