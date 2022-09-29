PE-backed Comar taps Larkin as president and CEO

Larkin is succeeding Mike Ruggieri, who will transition to the chairman role and remain on the board of directors.

Prior to joining Comar, Larkin was president and CEO of SP Industries and vice president and general manager of Becton Dickinson’s U.S. diabetes care business

Larkin is former senior vice president and general manager for LifeCell Corporation

Based in Voorees, New Jersey, Comar has 11 strategic manufacturing and distribution locations

Comar, a supplier of custom molded medical devices and assemblies and specialty packaging solutions, has named Brian Larkin as its president and CEO. Larkin is succeeding Mike Ruggieri, who will transition to the chairman role and remain on the board of directors.

Comar is majority-owned by Morgan Stanley Capital Partners.

“Brian is the right leader for Comar,” said Board Chair Ruggieri, in a statement. “Brian’s extensive background in the healthcare industry combined with his innate business development skills should help Comar strengthen partnerships, develop strategic alliances, and expand our international sales presence. In addition, we believe his customer-centric leadership style will help focus Comar as we pursue our strategic ambitions.”

Prior to joining Comar, Larkin held several key executive positions, including president and CEO of SP Industries, vice president and general manager of Becton Dickinson’s U.S. diabetes care business, senior vice president and general manager for LifeCell Corporation, and corporate vice president of Integra Lifesciences.

Based in Voorees, New Jersey, Comar has 11 strategic manufacturing and distribution locations.