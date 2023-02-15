PE-backed Corium Pharma Solutions appoints De Paolantonio as CFO

Most recently, De Paolantonio was CFO of Journey Medical Corporation

He is also the former CFO of Teligent Inc

Webster invests in healthcare

Grand Rapids, Michigan-based Corium Pharma Solutions Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization specializing in novel drug and consumer product delivery technologies, has named Ernie De Paolantonio as chief financial officer.

In this role, he will be responsible for both finance and information technology.

Most recently, De Paolantonio was CFO of Journey Medical Corporation, a commercial stage dermatology company. Prior to that, he held several leadership positions throughout his career including CFO at Teligent, Inc., a specialty generic pharmaceutical company.

“I am pleased to be able to work with Ernie again as we look to grow this promising specialty development and manufacturing business. Ernie will bring his over thirty years of financial experience across a spectrum of pharmaceutical companies to help drive the growth of Corium Pharma Solutions. He will play an instrumental role working closely with myself, members of the leadership team, and our investors on our long-term growth strategy and its execution,” said Mark Sirgo, CEO of CPSI, in a statement.

Corium Pharma Solutions was founded in 1995.

Corium Pharma Solutions is jointly owned by B-FLEXION and Webster Equity Partners. Prior to the CPSI transaction with Webster Equity Partners in October 2022, Gurnet Point Capital, an affiliate of B-Flexion, led the original investment in Corium Pharma Solutions through a take-private transaction in October 2018.

Founded in 2003, Webster invests in healthcare. The private equity firm is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.