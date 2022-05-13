Sage and Cetina-backed Crowd Content buys Content Refined

Crowd Content Media has acquired Content Refined, a Collingwood, Ontario-based content marketing platform, and its subsidiary Rocket Content AI. No financial terms were disclosed. The acquisition is the first by Crowd Content, a Victoria, British Columbia-based content creation services provider, since it was backed in 2020 by an investor group that included Sage Capital and Cetina Capital.

PRESS RELEASE

VICTORIA, BC, May 12, 2022 /CNW/ – Crowd Content Media has acquired Content Refined, a content marketing platform that helps businesses scale content creation, along with its subsidiary, Rocket Content AI.

This marks Crowd Content’s first acquisition since joining the portfolios of Canada-based Sage Capital and California-based Cetina Capital in November 2020. The move aligns with Crowd Content’s aggressive push to increase market share and expand its product offerings to include content strategy, SEO services, and AI-based products.

“Content marketing is an increasingly competitive landscape that remains a necessary investment for businesses to establish their brands and expand their customer bases,” explains Carlos Meza, CEO of Crowd Content. “We’re solving the challenges that businesses face with content production by building an all-in-one content solution focused on guiding companies on their journey from content strategy through publication. Acquiring Content Refined and Rocket Content AI pushes us closer to achieving this goal.”

Since 2011, Crowd Content has helped brands create publish-ready content at scale through its powerful self-serve marketplace tools and fully managed services. Over 6,000 clients, including Best Buy, Semrush, Walmart, and Indeed, have leveraged Crowd Content’s in-house content managers and freelance writers, editors, subject matter experts, and translators to execute on high-volume content projects that are all but impossible to accomplish internally.

Content Refined’s focus on content strategy and publication combined with the innovative AI technology of Rocket Content AI cement Crowd Content’s evolution from pure content writing to a true one-stop content solution.

“Businesses that invest in their content strategies stand out from their competition and see their profits grow,” says Content Refined General Manager Narcis Bejtic. “It’s Content Refined’s passion to facilitate these investments for business owners and content managers, and Crowd Content’s commitment to providing scalable content solutions for businesses perfectly complements these values.”

With the acquisition, Content Refined’s proven talent team, including management, writers, editors, and project managers, gain access to a broader set of resources to help support their expansive base of clients and propel them toward continued and aggressive growth.

About Crowd Content

Based in Victoria, B.C., Crowd Content Media is a leading content creation service provider. Its platform connects talented writers and editors with businesses in need of high-quality, publish-ready content at scale. Crowd Content serves enterprise and SMB customers through its cloud portal, where it provides self-serve and fully managed content services.

About Content Refined

Based in Collingwood, ON, Content Refined provides unique content solutions for niche companies to help them drive organic traffic to their sites with a unique focus on content strategy through dedicated project managers and content packages. Its AI-driven subsidiary Rocket Content AI augments their offerings by combining AI content writing with human editing.