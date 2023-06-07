PE-backed Data Clean buys environment cleaning business SML Enterprises

SML Executive Vice President Mike Piscelli will transition to an advisory role and continue to support the growth of the combined business

Angeles Equity Partners invests in the lower middle market

Data Clean, which is backed by Angeles Equity Partners, has acquired Virginia-based SML Enterprises, a critical environment cleaning business serving data centers across the Mid-Atlantic region. No financial terms were disclosed.

Des Plaines, Illinois-based Data Clean is an environment cleaning and remediation specialist.

SML Executive Vice President Mike Piscelli will transition to an advisory role and continue to support the growth of the combined business.

“The strategic fit between Data Clean and SML is ideal and a great first step towards executing our strategy of further consolidating the critical environment contamination control space,” said Frank Spelman, managing director at Angeles in a statement. “As the data center sector continues to grow, the essential nature of keeping those facilities free from contaminants will only increase. Angeles is optimistic about the long-term outlook for this sector.”

Angeles Equity Partners invests in the lower middle market.