PE-backed Flagstone Foods scoops up snack nut brand Emerald Nuts from Campbell Soup

Based in Greenwich, Connecticut, Atlas Holdings was founded in 2002

Flagstone Foods, which is backed by Atlas Holdings, has acquired Emerald Nuts, a snack nut brand, from Campbell Soup Company. No financial terms were disclosed.

Flagstone Foods is a healthy snack manufacturer.

Flagstone operates three plants, located in Robersonville, North Carolina; El Paso, Texas; and Dothan, Alabama.

“Flagstone Foods has long been trusted by the nation’s premier retailers to provide the highest quality snacks,” said Harry Overly, CEO of Flagstone Foods in a statement. “Emerald has been providing high-quality branded snack nuts since 2004 and is now the go-to option for consumers seeking better-for-you snacking on the go. Adding Emerald Nuts to our portfolio establishes a new avenue for Flagstone to service our customers with innovative snack products and unites two industry leaders with a shared commitment to the highest levels of product quality and innovation.”

Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP served as legal advisor and Piper Sandler & Co. served as financial advisor to Flagstone.

