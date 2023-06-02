PE-backed Flagstone Foods scoops up snack nut brand Emerald Nuts from Campbell Soup

- Piper Sandler & Co. served as financial advisor to Flagstone on the deal
Flagstone Foods, which is backed by Atlas Holdings, has acquired Emerald Nuts, a snack nut brand, from Campbell Soup Company. No financial terms were disclosed.
Flagstone Foods is a healthy snack manufacturer.
Flagstone operates three plants, located in Robersonville, North Carolina; El Paso, Texas; and Dothan, Alabama.
“Flagstone Foods has long been trusted by the nation’s premier retailers to provide the highest quality snacks,” said Harry Overly, CEO of Flagstone Foods in a statement. “Emerald has been providing high-quality branded snack nuts since 2004 and is now the go-to option for consumers seeking better-for-you snacking on the go. Adding Emerald Nuts to our portfolio establishes a new avenue for Flagstone to service our customers with innovative snack products and unites two industry leaders with a shared commitment to the highest levels of product quality and innovation.”
Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP served as legal advisor and Piper Sandler & Co. served as financial advisor to Flagstone.
