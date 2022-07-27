PE-backed Flow Service Partners acquires R Brooks

R Brooks is a Maryland-based provider of heating, ventilation, and air conditioning services to commercial, federal and residential customers.

Flow Service Partners, a portfolio company of RLJ Equity Partners and LP First Capital, has acquired R Brooks Mechanical Heating and Air Conditioning.

No financial terms were disclosed.

This acquisition strengthens Flow’s technical capabilities and expands the company’s geographic footprint into Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Delaware.

“Partnering with Flow represents a transformational growth opportunity for R Brooks,” said Rich Brooks, president of R Brooks Mechanical Heating and Air Conditioning, in a statement. “We are thrilled to partner with Flow, RLJ and LPFC and believe that this combination will be highly beneficial to our customers, employees, and communities that we serve.”

RLJ provided the controlling equity for the transaction. Fifth Third Bank, NA and Brookside Capital Partners provided the transaction debt and equity co-investment to help facilitate the transaction. DLA Piper LLP served as legal advisor and LBMC served as financial advisor. eMerge M&A served as the sell-side advisor to R Brooks.

Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, RLJ Equity Partners is a middle-market private equity firm with approximately $440 million in capital under management.

Headquartered in Austin, LP First Capital is a lower middle-market private equity firm focused on the healthcare, business services and education industries.

Headquartered in Nashville, TN, Flow is a provider of heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration and plumbing services.