PE-backed Fluitron taps Donaldson as CFO

Fluitron, which is backed by Ara Partners, has named John Donaldson as chief financial officer.

Pennsylvania-based Fluitron is a maker of integrated hydrogen gas compression, storage, and dispensing systems.

Most recently, Donaldson served as chief financial officer of ACME Cryogenics. Donaldson is the former chief financial officer and chief operating officer of League Collegiate Outfitters and CFO of Bluestem Brands, Inc.

On the appointment, Tuan Tran, a partner at Ara Partners, said in a statement, “We are pleased to welcome John Donaldson as Fluitron’s new CFO. John is a highly experienced finance executive with a very strong background in high-growth situations and is well-versed in Fluitron’s end-markets. John will be a critical member of the senior management team as we establish a hydrogen platform to service the global energy transition market.”

