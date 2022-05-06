PE-backed Frontier invests in DLA

Frontier Dental Superholdings has made an investment in Dental Lab Aesthetics, a Port Washington, New York-based dental lab. No financial terms were disclosed. Frontier is backed by O2 Investment Partners.

PRESS RELEASE

El Dorado Hills, CA – May 6, 2022 – Frontier Dental Superholdings LLC (“Frontier” or “FDS”) (www.frontierdentallab.com), a leading dental laboratory platform, announced today that it has partnered with and made an investment in Dental Lab Aesthetics, LLC (“DLA”) (https://jjkda.com/), a full-service dental laboratory based in Port Washington, NY.

Brent West, President of FDS, commented, “DLA has established itself as one of the premier cosmetic dental labs in the U.S. through its pristine reputation of providing high quality products and being able to manage the most complex cases. We could not be more excited to welcome DLA to the platform and look forward to the partnership with Jason Kim, Marcello Allegra, Calvin Mun, and Tom Muscarello.”

Jason Kim, Founder of DLA, commented, “I am excited about the partnership with Frontier and believe it will benefit our valued customers and employees. Marcello Allegra, Calvin Mun, and Tom Muscarello have worked very hard to build DLA into one of the top dental labs in the country, and we are excited to continue that growth with Frontier as a new partner.”

Marcello Allegra, Director of Sales and Marketing at DLA, commented, “We are extremely excited to further capitalize on our recent growth trajectory through partnering with Frontier. We believe this combination will be very advantageous for our valued customers, employees, and partners. We look forward to sharing best practices and continuing to grow the platform alongside Brent, Gil, and the rest of the Frontier team.”

Founded in 1990 by Jason Kim, DLA is a full-service, aesthetic-driven dental laboratory focused on complex full-mouth reconstruction and combination cases involving dental implants, crowns, bridges, and veneers. Through its relationship-based focus, DLA has cultivated a deeply entrenched customer base of over 500 customers across the U.S., consisting primarily of private practices. Jason Kim will join Frontier’s Board of Directors.

Jimmy Frye, Vice President at O2, commented, “Marcello, Calvin, and Tom have driven impressive growth over the past few years, which has positioned DLA as an industry leader. The combination of Frontier and DLA further bolsters the platform’s presence in the cosmetic dentistry industry and northeast geography. We believe Frontier and DLA are a natural fit and look forward to continuing to collaborate with both teams.”

About DLA:

Dental Lab Aesthetics, LLC is a full-service dental laboratory specializing in high-quality, cosmetic dentistry cases. DLA provides complex products and solutions to its customers across the U.S. with a strong focus on excellent service. DLA is headquartered in Port Washington, NY with approximately 50 employees.

About Frontier:

Frontier Dental Superholdings LLC is a full service, multi-site laboratory that provides high-end dental prosthetics for cosmetic dentistry (full arch, single and multi-unit anterior crowns and bridges, and veneers), general dentistry (single and multi-unit posterior crowns and bridges), implants (single unit, bridge and full mouth) and removable dental products (dentures, custom trays and nightguards). With approximately 370 employees and five laboratories, Frontier serves over 2,500 customers throughout North America.

About O2 Investment Partners:

O2 Investment Partners is a Midwest-based private equity firm that seeks to acquire majority interests in lower middle market B2B services, technology, and select niche industrial companies. The Firm invests in businesses with earnings growth potential and a clear path to the creation of shareholder value.