PE-backed Genesis Research to buy Market Access Transformation

Genesis Research, which is backed by GHO Capital Partners, has agreed to acquire Market Access Transformation, a provider of payer research platforms. No financial terms were disclosed.

HOBOKEN, NJ, 16 May 2022 – Genesis Research (“Genesis” or “the Company”), a leading provider of tech-enabled Real-World Evidence (RWE) and Health Economics and Outcomes Research (HEOR) services, has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Market Access Transformation (“MAT”), a leading provider of technology-enabled payer research platforms.

The highly complementary addition of MAT will further enhance Genesis Research’s offering by helping life sciences companies generate insights and evidence faster and more comprehensively than has ever been done before. The acquisition will increase Genesis’ headcount from 145 to 215 across four international locations.

MAT is an industry leader that specializes in developing agile technology platforms that enable life sciences companies to gather insights and assess the commercial viability of their products quickly and with rigor. Its two technology platforms have revolutionized the way companies conduct payer research and evaluate the market access viability of their products.

MAT’s Rapid Payer Response™ (RPR) platform enables manufacturers to capture more robust payer insights, in a third of the time and at half the cost compared to traditional-payer research approaches. RPR is powered by an expansive global payer network spanning over 50 countries and leveraging a unique payer selection and vetting process. MAT’s Envision™ is the only syndicated research platform that provides forward thinking evaluations of the market access viability for a product after it has received positive EMA or FDA guidance.

Genesis Research is a pioneering firm that has changed the way life sciences companies outsource RWE and HEOR with a science first, tech-enabled research offering. With an established footprint in the US and UK and a global service offering, Genesis optimizes drug development and evidences the clinical and commercial value of products via expert analysis, synthesis, communication and utilization of Real-World Data.

In 2021, Global Healthcare Opportunities, or GHO Capital Partners LLP (“GHO”), the European specialist investor in global healthcare, announced its investment in Genesis.