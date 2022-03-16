PE-backed Gravity Global makes two acquisitions

Gravity Global, which is backed by Elysian Capital, has acquired creative content agencies 9thWonder B2B and Morsekode. No financial terms were disclosed.

PRESS RELEASE

HOUSTON (March 16, 2022) – Gravity Global, the world’s most awarded B2B and complex markets agency, is stepping up its growth in the U.S. with the acquisition of 9thWonder B2B and creative agency Morsekode. The acquisitions give Gravity Global offices in five major cities in the US, and deeper ties in key industries (I.e., Technology, Energy, Transportation, Aerospace, Financial Services, Industrial and Pharma & Healthcare).

Gravity Global started in 2009 as a network of independent operations across North America, South America, AsiaPac, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The agency has consistently produced big growth for such clients as GE, CFM International and AkzoNobel that have hard-to-reach audiences, multiple decision makers and extended sales cycles.

Now backed by private equity firm Elysian Capital, Gravity Global has completed six acquisitions in the last two years to extend geographical coverage and service offerings. With two more U.S. acquisitions currently in process, Gravity is on track to double in size (currently 300 people and $40 million in fees) this year. It currently has 14 offices worldwide.

“Since 2009 we’ve built Gravity through partnerships with likeminded agencies. Now we need our own offices with dedicated teams who follow our proprietary growth framework Fame-Admiration-Belief,” said Mark Lethbridge, CEO of Gravity Global. “Our strategy is to assimilate agencies where we know our chemistry is right from working together on key accounts. We’ve known and worked with 9thWonder and Morsekode for several years.”

As part of the deal, 9thWonder founder Jose Lozano becomes U.S. CEO of Gravity Global. Lozano is accomplished at growth by acquisition. He founded 9thWonder in 2018 by acquiring and integrating six agencies, then added several more to create an agency focused on business results for such clients as Phillips66 and Motiva.

“We aim to fill the gap between holding company agencies and local marketing shops in B2B,” said Lozano. “We bring clients the scale, expertise, and geography of the largest B2B agencies with the entrepreneurial mindset and agility of an independent agency. And we can help clients transform their businesses entirely, based on a proven methodology the entire organization can rally around.”

In Morsekode, Gravity Global acquires a creative content agency with world-class production facilities inhouse. Morsekode founder Mark Morse has emphasized strategy and emotive experiences that connect brands in culture, to elevate such clients as 3M and Ameriprise Financial.

“Gravity Global already creates award-winning content for global clients. We bring the latest content and video technologies, including personalization and robotic-assisted production, to the creative offering of a powerful global team,” said Morse. “Over the last 20 years we have built a respected, award-winning creative business bringing B2B into the modern age. Now we’re on a worldwide stage.”

Headquartered in London, Gravity Global achieved 164 industry awards in 2021 across all sectors of the brand to demand journey.