PE-backed Grenova taps Major as president and CEO

Grenova, a Virginia-based provider of instruments and associated consumables for the life sciences industry, has named Lane Major as president and CEO. Major will also serve as member of Grenova’s board of directors.

Grenova is a portfolio company of Peloton Equity.

Most recently, Major worked at Stryker Spine where he was vice president and general manager. His past roles include serving as chief operating officer and chief strategy officer at K2M.

Grenova was founded in 2014 by Ali Safavi.

“The Peloton Equity team worked with Lane for more than 10 years during his time at K2M, and we are incredibly excited to bring him aboard to lead Grenova,” said Ted Lundberg, chairman of Grenova’s board of directors and co-founder of Peloton Equity, in a statement. “His experience building businesses that have innovative technology at their foundation and his relentless focus on culture and customer success is ideally suited for this opportunity.”

Peloton Equity is focused on the healthcare industry.