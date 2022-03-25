PE-backed GSP buys SMC Aerospace

G.S. Precision, a portfolio company of AE Industrial Partners, has acquired SMC Aerospace, a provider of highly engineered tubes and machined components for the aerospace and defense industries. No financial terms were disclosed.

PRESS RELEASE

Brattleboro, VT, March 25, 2022 – G.S. Precision, Inc. (“GSP”), a leading manufacturer of complex, high-precision components and specialty hardware used primarily in aerospace engines and defense systems, announced today that it acquired SMC Aerospace (“SMC” or “the Company”), a provider of highly engineered tubes and machined components for the aerospace and defense industries. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

GSP is a portfolio company of AE Industrial Partners (“AEI”), a U.S.-based private equity firm specializing in aerospace, defense & government services, space, power & utility services, and specialty industrial markets. SMC represents GSP’s first add-on acquisition since being acquired by AEI. For more than 50 years, SMC has served as a critical supplier of highly engineered hydraulic and fuel tubes, utilizing state-of-the-art machinery and processes to manufacture flight-critical components primarily for the aircraft engine market. SMC operates out of two New Hampshire-based facilities in Laconia. SMC’s CEO Mark McCarthy will remain with the company and help integrate the business into GSP.

“SMC Aerospace is a perfect fit with G.S. Precision, both in terms of corporate culture and its complex tube manufacturing capabilities,” said Matt O’Connell, CEO of GSP. “The acquisition of SMC extends our reach within the aerospace industry at a time when demand for these capabilities is only going to increase, enabling us to better serve our customers’ needs. We welcome Mark and the SMC team.”

“As a family-owned company for more than 50 years, we were committed to finding a partner who understood our business and culture, which we found in both GSP and AEI,” said Mr. McCarthy. “Joining forces with GSP is a win-win for both companies’ customers by bringing more high-end capabilities, depth of experience, and entrenched knowhow to meet their needs. We are eager to work together to further build our business.”

About G.S. Precision

Based in Brattleboro, VT, G.S. Precision is a leading manufacturer of complex, high precision components and specialty hardware used in a variety of mission critical aerospace and defense applications. For more than 60 years, the Company has utilized state of the art, proprietary manufacturing processes and technologies to deliver a diverse set of components, used in both new production and the aftermarket. For more information, please visit www.gsprecision.com.

About AE Industrial Partners

AE Industrial Partners is a private equity firm specializing in aerospace, defense & government services, space, power & utility services, and specialty industrial markets. AE Industrial Partners invests in market-leading companies that can benefit from its deep industry knowledge, operating experience, and relationships throughout its target markets. AE Industrial Partners is a signatory to the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment and the ILPA Diversity in Action initiative. Learn more at www.aeroequity.com.