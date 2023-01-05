PE-backed Help at Home acquires Open Systems Healthcare

Open Systems was founded in 2011

As of September 30, 2022, Help at Home had more than 180 branch locations across 12 states

Help at Home, a portfolio company of Centerbridge Partners and Vistria Group, acquired Open Systems Healthcare’s home care operations in Pennsylvania and Delaware. No financial terms were disclosed.

Help at Home is a national provider of home care services.

“We’re excited to welcome Open Systems to Help at Home in these two states. The organization’s breadth and depth will be a great addition to our strong market presence and commitment to the communities we serve,” said Help at Home Regional Leader Josh Drebes in a statement. “Like Help at Home, Open Systems has a deep-rooted history of delivering high-quality, person-centered care throughout many communities in Pennsylvania and Delaware. We look forward to welcoming them to our team as we grow together, helping more seniors and must-serve populations age in place in their homes.”

