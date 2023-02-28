PE-backed Hoffmaster Group buys foodservice and paper products firm Paterson Pacific

Hoffmaster was formed in 1947

Wellspring Capital has raised over $4.5 billion of initial capital commitments through six private equity funds

Gamut Capital Management invests in the middle market

Hoffmaster Group, which is backed by Gamut Capital and Wellspring Capital, has acquired Paterson Pacific, a Sparks, Nevada-based producer of foodservice, paper and parchment products. No financial terms were disclosed.

Hoffmaster is a maker of disposable tableware.

“This is an important acquisition for Hoffmaster as we bring together two leaders in the premium foodservice disposables category,” said Rory Leyden, CEO of Hoffmaster Group, Inc., in a statement. “We are looking forward to the opportunities that will result from the combined strengths of the two companies. Paterson’s Nevada location increases access to the West, strengthening our national footprint. This partnership enables us to continue our exceptional service with expanded capabilities to our combined customer base.”

Hoffmaster was formed in 1947.

Based in New York, Wellspring Capital has raised over $4.5 billion of initial capital commitments through six private equity funds.

New York-based Gamut Capital Management invests in the middle market.