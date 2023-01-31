PE-backed Home Care Pulse recruits Meadows as CEO

HCP is a provider of experience management, training and reputation management in the post-acute industry.

Home Care Pulse, which is backed by Cressey & Company LP, has named Bud Meadows as CEO.

HCP is a provider of experience management, training and reputation management in the post-acute industry.

Before HCP, Meadows served as president and general manager of ABILITY. Prior to ABILITY, Meadows held senior executives positions at Mirixa Corporation, Sage, WebMD, and Medical Manager.

“We have known Bud for many years and have admired his leadership style as he contributed meaningfully to several successful healthcare information technology businesses,” said Cressey Partner Andy Hurd, in a statement. “We are energized to have Bud join the rest of the HCP team, and look forward to working collaboratively to extend HCP’s leadership position in the industry.”

Based in Chicago and Nashville, Cressey & Company invests in healthcare services and information technology businesses.