PE-backed Hub International acquires Mitchell Sandham

Hub International has acquired Mitchell Sandham and its subsidiary, Mitchell Sandham Group Benefits, an insurance brokerage operating in the Greater Toronto Area.

No financial details of the transaction were disclosed.

Based in Oakville, Ontario, Mitchell Sandham provides commercial and personal insurance as well as employee benefits services.

With the acquisition, Mitchell Sandham will be referred to as Mitchell Sandham Insurance Brokers, a Hub International company.

CEO Aaron Nantais, COO Ryan Mitchell, Partner and vice presidents Michael Daou and Trevor Waldron, CEO of Mitchell Sandham Group Benefits & Retirement Chris McFarland and the Mitchell Sandham team will join Hub Ontario.

Headquartered in Chicago, Hub is a global insurance brokerage and financial services company.

“Joining Hub will give our clients and employees enhanced resources and expertise, including a broader geographical reach across Canada and the US,” said Nantais in a statement.

Hub is backed by Hellman & Friedman, Altas Partners and Leonard Green & Partners (LGP). Last year, LGP agreed to acquire a minority stake in the business.

Mitchell Sandham was represented by Dowling Hales for the transaction.