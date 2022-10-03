PE-backed Imperial Dade acquires manufacturer Dees Paper Company

Headquartered in Jersey City, Imperial Dade is a distributor of foodservice packaging and janitorial supplies.

The transaction represents the 54th acquisition for Imperial Dade under the leadership of Robert and Jason Tillis, Chairman and CEO of Imperial Dade, respectively

Founded in 1935, Imperial Dade serves more than 90,000 customers across North America

Chairman Robert Tillis and CEO Jason Tillis assumed their roles in 2007

Imperial Dade, which is backed by Advent International and Bain Capital Private Equity, has acquired Mobile, Alabama-based Dees Paper Company, a distributor of janitorial sanitation and foodservice products. No financial terms were disclosed.

Headquartered in Jersey City, Imperial Dade is a distributor of foodservice packaging and janitorial supplies.

The transaction represents the 54th acquisition for Imperial Dade under the leadership of Robert and Jason Tillis, Chairman and CEO of Imperial Dade, respectively.

“I enthusiastically welcome the Dees family to Imperial Dade. Dees has a loyal customer base and a laser focused commitment to providing an unparalleled customer experience, making the business a great addition to our family.” said Tillis in a statement.

Founded in 1935, Imperial Dade serves more than 90,000 customers across North America. Chairman Robert Tillis and CEO Jason Tillis assumed their roles in 2007.