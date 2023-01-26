PE-backed Inhabit names Alff as CRO

Alff is a former U.S. Army captain and a graduate of West Point

Inhabit, a software company serving the residential and vacation property management industries, has appointed Chris Alff as chief revenue officer.

Most recently, he served as senior vice president of sales operations at digital home services firm Angi (formerly Angie’s List). His prior experience includes stints at companies that include Payscale, Fleetcor Technologies, ServiceSource, and Asurion.

Alff has a degree in electrical engineering from West Point and spent six years in the U.S. Army, rising to the rank of captain.

“Chris’ expertise in revenue operations and sales optimization pairs perfectly with our go-to-market and growth strategy,” said Lisa Stinnett, CEO of Inhabit, in a statement. “His alignment with Inhabit’s culture and passion for our customers is truly exciting. I’m pleased to have found a fellow leader who believes in Inhabit’s focus on delivering unwavering results for our customers.”

Inhabit’s backers include Goldman Sachs Asset Management, Insight Partners, Greater Sum Ventures and PSG.