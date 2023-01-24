PE-backed InnovateMR acquires expert B2B network Ivy Exec

JEGI CLARITY represented Ivy Exec in this transaction

InnovateMR, which is backed by CIVC Partners, has acquired Ivy Exec, a network of B2B professionals offering career growth support and paid research opportunities. No financial terms were disclosed.

InnovateMR is a global sampling and full-service market research technology firm.

“InnovateMR continues to be an excellent platform to capitalize on the attractive growth trends in the B2B insights industry. Including the new addition of Ivy Exec, we have seen an impressive 70% YoY growth rate since the beginning of our partnership in early 2022. The company’s investment in Ivy Exec significantly enhances the value proposition for clients by enabling the combined company to provide both qualitative and quantitative research services at superior quality levels,” said Doug Potters, a partner at CIVC Partners in a statement. “We are excited for the future growth prospects of InnovateMR and will continue to pursue strategic acquisitions to enhance the company’s service offerings.”

JEGI CLARITY represented Ivy Exec in this transaction.

CIVC Partners invests in middle-market companies mainly in the business services sector.