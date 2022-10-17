PE-backed Integris acquires two managed services providers Blue Jean and Security7

Blue Jean is based in the Dallas/Fort Worth Texas area while Security7 Networks is located in the Boston area

Integris, which is backed by Frontenac, has acquired two managed services providers Blue Jean Networks and Security7 Networks.

Blue Jean is based in the Dallas/Fort Worth Texas area while Security7 Networks is located in the Boston area.

“The addition of Blue Jean Networks and Security7 expands Integris’ capabilities and emphasizes our commitment to clients who need the highest possible levels of security for their businesses,” said Rashaad Bajwa, CEO of Integris, in a statement.

With the completion of this deal, Integris will now have a network of offices in New Jersey, New York, Maryland, Minnesota, Michigan, Colorado, Kansas, Georgia, Texas and Massachusetts.

Based in Chicago, Frontenac invests in the consumer, industrial, and services industries.

Integris is a national managed IT services provider.