PE-backed IPS to acquire ABB’s Canadian and US hydro generator and transform repair units

Integrated Power Services has agreed to acquire ABB’s Canadian and US hydro generator and transformer repair businesses. No financial terms were released for the deal, which is expected to close in Q2 2022. IPS, a Greenville, South Carolina-based aftermarket repair solutions provider for industrial electric motors and generators, was acquired last year by Searchlight Capital Partners.

Greenville, SC (March 21, 2022) – IPS, the North American leader in the service and repair of electric motors, generators, power transmission and mechanical components, has agreed to acquire ABB’s U.S. and Canadian hydro generator and transformer repair businesses. The sale includes ABB’s Beloeil, Quebec coil manufacturing facility and its Denver, Colorado service center.

The transaction is expected to close in the 2nd Quarter of 2022. Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.

The acquisition includes 80 employees working in Beloeil and Denver in coil manufacturing, transformer remanufacturing, hydro field services, electro-mechanical repair, design engineering, sales, and support. This expands the IPS hydropower service and repair footprint while offering engineering, design history and technical skills for hydro generator service and repair up to 50mW. The business is well known to possess decades of repair experience for General Electric Hydro Generators and Transformers. ABB’s Denver facility, which also performs services on transformers, motors, and switchgear, will also support the growing IPS power distribution business.

The deal expands IPS’s power management capabilities and complements its recent platform investment in National Switchgear and National Field Service. By combining ABB’s transformer business with National’s operations, IPS adds a Center of Excellence for Transformer remanufacturing capability to National’s NETA-certified Transmission and Distribution, and Protection and Control services. IPS will now offer remanufacturing and service capabilities for transformers up to 40 MVA and switchgear up to 38 kV.

“We’re pleased to add these renewable energy, power management and power distribution services to our North American network,” said John Zuleger, IPS President and CEO. “IPS welcomes our new highly skilled employees and looks forward to making a significant growth commitment to customers who seek a trusted advisor, high-quality service provider for this critical equipment.”

